Forma Library v1.0

🚀 Super Excited to release a new UI Kit! Forma Library is a well organized sketch file based on nested symbols to power designers with starter kit to build configurable Web forms.
Aiming to save and optimize time for designers to create easy and quick Web forms with dropdowns, Checkboxes and Radio Buttons, It is customizable to match your design system so feel free to change icons, colors & typeface to your own DSL.
📦 In the package you will find:
1. Open "Sketch" file.
2. Documentation PDF and included in Sketch as well.
3. Demo video to see how to use the Symbols.
See how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhLKex5yJCc&feature=youtu.be
And finally! Don’t forget to send me your feedback and Upvote on ProductHunt
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/forma-sketch-library
Hope you like it! ❤️
