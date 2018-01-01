The Best Life Planner 2018 is your guide to building a bulletproof roadmap for making 2018 your best year yet. This is not your typical resolution or goal setting guide. This is a transformative, 150-page workbook created to give you the clarity, tools, and tactical plan you need to make the most of every day in 2018.



The Best Life Planner 2018 will help you:

1. Create a Life Map to get clarity around your purpose and vision this year

2. Reflect on the past year with an in-depth 2017 Annual Review

3. Envision and plan out your "Level 10" life

4. Change a dozen key habits this year

5. Create seasonal and monthly roadmaps that will turn your goals into actionable plans

6. Simplify and optimize your daily schedule

7. Learn how to build a morning routine that will change your entire day

So many of us are living with big ideas, visions, and hopes inside of us. Whatever it is you most want to do—from starting a company, to writing a book, to running a marathon, to traveling around the world—2018 is the year to stop thinking about it and start taking action. The Best Life Planner 2018 will help you get from wherever you are now to where you most want to be at the end of the year.





The Guarantee:

The Best Life Planner will help you follow through on your habit commitments and goals. I'm confident that BLP will transform your 2018. Use it digitally on your iPad, or print out the pages to dream and plan on paper. If after completing the workbook you haven't experienced a positive change in your life, I will give you a 100% refund. That's how much I believe in it.

A Few Notes:

1. I will donate 20% of the proceeds from this book to charities and other forms of giving throughout 2018. My goal is to glitter bomb (not actually, because glitter is gross) the world with random acts of kindness this year. I will post about where this 20% goes so you know how your purchase impacted others in an amazing ripple effect in 2018.

2. I want everyone to have the opportunity to make 2018 their best year yet. You will get *thousands of dollars in value* out of this guide. The suggested price is $25, but pricing is set to pay what you can, starting at $15. If $15 is out of your price range, I still want you to have this. Send me a note, and I'll send you a special discount code, with love. <3

BOOM. You got 99 problems, but a plan ain't one. Go make magic this year.