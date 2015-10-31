Recommended for you

        Get After It

        Get After It

        By
        d5gravity

        d5gravity

        We make awesome stuff from actionable insights, end results are tiny startups that are useful, valuable and beautiful

        Follow for updates on what d5gravity is creating.

        Action quotes wallpapers for makers

        Number of wallpapers - 8

        Background - Black and white

        Resolution - 1920 x 1080 (the most commonly used)

        Style: Distraction free and minimal

        Are they perfect: No

        Tool used: Google Slides

        • Size 354 KB

