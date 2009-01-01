Monsters for Sketch 1.1

Build your own army of monsters with this smart Sketch template.
Distributed on 'Pay what you want' basis.
Literally, millions of combinations available.
How to use Monsters for Sketch
1. Open Monster.sketch in the latest Sketch
2. Install as a library
- Go to menu “Sketch / Preferences.” or ⌘ + ,
- Select the “Libraries” tab.
- Click “Add Library”
- Select this file from your computer and add it.
3. Build your own monster from scratch choosing from 12 overrides available: select monster parts from the range of dropdowns in properties panel
That's it! No design skills required Zero learning curve.
Enjoy!
