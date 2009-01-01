Recommended for you

      $0+

        Monsters for Sketch 1.1

        Monsters for Sketch 1.1

        By
        Sliday

        Sliday

        An experienced agency from Auckland, New Zealand 🇳🇿, est. 2009.
        We do all kinds of digital designs and build products: UI/UX pros, Ruby on Rails gurus. Got 14 ...

        Follow for updates on what Stas Kulesh and Sliday team are creating.

        Build your own army of monsters with this smart Sketch template. 

        Distributed on 'Pay what you want' basis.

        Literally, millions of combinations available.


        How to use Monsters for Sketch

        1. Open Monster.sketch in the latest Sketch

        2. Install as a library

        • Go to menu “Sketch / Preferences.” or ⌘ + ,
        • Select the “Libraries” tab.
        • Click “Add Library”
        • Select this file from your computer and add it.


        3. Build your own monster from scratch choosing from 12 overrides available: select monster parts from the range of dropdowns in properties panel


        That's it! No design skills required Zero learning curve. 

        Enjoy!


        • Size 687 KB

